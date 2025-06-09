British rock band Oasis announce 38-date tour in 2027

source: reuters

Oasis, the defining rock band of the 1990s Britpop ​era, announced a 38-date 2027 tour across Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe ‌and the United States on Monday.

To avoid a repeat of a ticketing fiasco when the band’s frontmen, the Gallagher brothers, first made a comeback in 2025, fans can register to access a ​window to buy tickets.

Standard ticket prices for the new tour will be ​fixed and range between £71.50 ($96.50) and £266.60, promoters said.

In a statement, Oasis said, “Start the ⁠celebrations”, adding they would “once again return to lift the spirits of the people”.

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“Come ​witness the fitness,” the statement said. “It shall be a sight to behold.”

The band, whose ​hits include “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, will start with five shows in Glasgow in May before moving to Manchester, their home city in northern England, for 11 dates at the Etihad ​Stadium.

Dates in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Boston, Las Vegas and Slane Castle, Ireland, ​follow before Oasis finish with four dates in Knebworth, southern England, in September, the location of ‌two ⁠concerts in 1996, where they played to a combined 250,000 people.