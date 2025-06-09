OpenAI agents uploaded malicious code to RubyGems in May

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

AI agents being tested by OpenAI uploaded hundreds ​of malicious packages to software service RubyGems ‌in May, two months before they hacked open-source platform Hugging Face, a group of AI researchers ​said on Friday.

OpenAI ​confirmed the incident to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported it earlier on Friday.

OpenAI did ⁠not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. RubyGems could ​not immediately be reached.

The incident preceded OpenAI agents’ ​July ⁠hack of Hugging Face, in which a swarm of roughly 700 AI agents created by OpenAI carried ⁠out ​the attack and in ​many cases tried to cover their tracks.