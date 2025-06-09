Nasilasila faces disciplinary hearing

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

FIJI Water Flying Fijian forward Isoa Nasilasila will have his disciplinary case heard by an Independent Foul Play Review Committee today following his red card against Canada in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup.

Nasilasila was initially shown a yellow card during Fiji’s 45–29 semi-final win over Canada on Saturday, before the Foul Play Review Office upgraded the sanction to a red card.

The Fiji forward was cited under Law 9.20(d) for an offence involving the removal of a jackler by rolling, pulling or twisting.

His case will now be considered by the Independent Foul Play Review Committee, with the outcome to determine whether Nasilasila faces any further sanction.

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Fiji has progressed to the Pacific Nations Cup final, where it will meet Japan.

The two teams will clash at 7.05pm this Saturday.