Young volunteers lead Suva point clean-up

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Children have taken the lead in an environmental clean-up at Suva Point, highlighting the importance of protecting Fiji’s natural environment.

Members of the Suva Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many of them children, took part in the community initiative today.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya joined the clean-up and provided recyclable bags, gloves and hand sanitisers to support the volunteers.

The group collected a wide range of waste along the foreshore, including recyclable materials, household rubbish, and discarded automotive and industrial items.

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Tabuya says some of the rubbish is left behind by people who picnic in the area, while other waste is washed onto the foreshore after being carried downstream through rivers and streams into the Rewa delta.

She is urging members of the public to dispose of their rubbish responsibly and avoid dumping waste into waterways.

Tabuya says protecting Fiji’s environment is a shared responsibility and everyone has a role to play in keeping the country clean.

The Minister says initiatives such as the Suva Point clean-up demonstrate how communities, particularly young people, can make a difference in protecting the environment