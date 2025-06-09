Tamanivalu in, Ravouvou out

Veteran winger Seta Tamanivalu has been called up to join the Fiji Water Flying Fijians as a replacement for Kalaveti Ravouvou in the Pacific Nations Cup in Japan.

Ravouvou has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament after suffering an injury during Fiji’s clash against Canada over the weekend.

The centre played a key role in Fiji’s 45–25 victory, scoring a hat-trick before being forced from the field with the injury.

Tamanivalu will now join the squad as Fiji prepares to face Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final on Saturday at 8.05pm.