New 'Sense and Sensibility' film highlights sisterhood themes

source: reuters
Daisy Edgar-Jones said the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel celebrates sisterhood and self-discovery, rather than simply defining its two protagonists by “sense” and “sensibility”.
Director Georgia Oakley echoed this sentiment at the world premiere on Tuesday.
“In the book … Elinor’s character is a sense character, Marianne is a sensibility, and Marianne kind of gets judged by the society and she has to learn from Elinor,” she said. “Whereas in our version it’s so much more symbiotic and it’s about the two sisters learning from each other.”
Oakley’s latest adaptation, written by screenwriter Diana Reid, comes more than three decades after Emma Thompson’s Oscar-winning take on the Austen classic.
The film follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, played by “Normal People’s” Edgar-Jones and “Hanna” star Esme Creed-Miles. While pursuing their own romantic interests, the sisters’ contrasting views on love repeatedly put their relationship to the test.
Oakley said the lead actors both brought elements of themselves to their roles. “Esme is just such a sort of singular person, which is kind of how I read Marianne when I first read the book,” she said. “And Daisy similarly has so much poise and she’s so conscientious … she was number one on our call sheet and she really led the film.”