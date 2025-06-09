New 'Sense and Sensibility' film highlights sisterhood themes

source: reuters

Daisy Edgar-Jones said the latest film adaptation of ​Jane Austen’s classic novel celebrates sisterhood and self-discovery, rather than simply defining its two protagonists by “sense” ‌and “sensibility”.

Director Georgia Oakley echoed this sentiment at the world premiere on Tuesday.

“In the book … Elinor’s character is a sense character, Marianne is a sensibility, and Marianne kind of gets judged by the society and she has to learn from Elinor,” she said. “Whereas in our version ​it’s so much more symbiotic and it’s about the two sisters learning from each other.”

Oakley’s latest adaptation, ​written by screenwriter Diana Reid, comes more than three decades after Emma Thompson’s Oscar-winning take on ⁠the Austen classic.

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The film follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, played by “Normal People’s” Edgar-Jones and “Hanna” star Esme Creed-Miles. ​While pursuing their own romantic interests, the sisters’ contrasting views on love repeatedly put their relationship to the test.

Oakley said ​the lead actors both brought elements of themselves to their roles. “Esme is just such a sort of singular person, which is kind of how I read Marianne when I first read the book,” she said. “And Daisy similarly has so much poise and she’s so conscientious … she ​was number one on our call sheet and she really led the film.”