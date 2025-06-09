Panthers out to reclaim title

Nadera Panthers are one step closer from reclaiming their status as Fiji National Rugby League’s Vodafone Cup champions when they face Saru Dragons in the semi-final this weekend.

The Panthers last lifted the title in 2022, defeating Saru Dragons 16–10 in the final at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Head coach Vulaono Dakuitoga says the Panthers know their opponents well.

As the top side from the Western Division, Saru will arrive with plenty of confidence, and Dakuitoga expects a tough battle from a team determined to earn its place in the final.

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“They are a champion team, we have met them before in this types of scenarios and we have a fair idea of what to expect when we face them this weekend.”

In the other semi-final, Navy Albatross will face the Army Bears at the Buckhurst Grounds in Suva at 12pm, while the Panthers play Saru Dragons at 3.10pm on Saturday.