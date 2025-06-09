Drug exhibit missing from High Court

[Photo: FILE]

The Criminal Investigations Department has launched an investigation after discovering missing drug exhibits in the custody of the Suva High Court.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Loraini Seru, says a physical check of the exhibits was conducted yesterday.

She says senior judiciary officials, a representative from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, police, and a Crime Scene Investigations officer were present during the inspection.

During the check, officials discovered that the exhibits linked to a high-profile drug case had allegedly been tampered with.

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It was also revealed that seven bars were missing from the initial 39 stored in the Suva High Court Exhibit Room.