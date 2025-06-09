Bula Boys ready for MSG Prime Minister’s Cup

[File Photo]

The Bula Boys are set to fly the Fiji flag at the 2026 MSG Prime Minister’s Cup, with the tournament kicking off at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this week.

Fiji will open its campaign against the Solomon Islands at 7pm this Friday, September 18, in what promises to be a tough opening test on home soil.

The Bula Boys will then face Vanuatu on Monday, September 21, before taking on Papua New Guinea on Sunday, September 27.

Fiji will wrap up its round-robin campaign against New Caledonia on Wednesday, September 30.

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The squad features a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging players, with national team captain Roy Krishna included alongside Thomas Dunn, Scott Wara, Sterling Vasconcellos, Isimeli Gavidi and Jone Lalagavesi.

The 20-player squad is:

1. Isikeli Sevanaia

2. Joela Biuvanua

3. Jone Lalagavesi

4. Isimeli Gavidi

5. Ilisoni Logaivau

6. Lekima Gonerau

7. Scott Wara

8. Sterling Vasconcellos

9. Thomas Dunn

10. Sitiveni Cavuilagi

11. Ryan Naresh

12. Tevita Warainivalu

13. Nabil Begg

14. Faazil Ali

15. Abdullah Khairati

16. Maikah Dau

17. Zacariah Harang

18. Gabiriele Matanisiga

19. Filipe Baravilala

20. Roy Krishna

With four matches standing between Fiji and a place in the final, every point will count as the Bula Boys look to finish among the top two and secure a spot in the championship decider.

The final will be played at HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 3 at 4pm.