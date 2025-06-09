Young men dominate major crime categories

[Photo: Supplied]

Men between the ages of 18 and 35 were the predominant offenders across several major crime categories recorded in August.

According to the Fiji Police Force’s latest crime statistics, young men constituted the majority of offenders in theft, assault causing actual bodily harm, burglary and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The figures have prompted police to intensify proactive community-policing initiatives targeting people within this age group.

Theft remained the most common offence during August, with 352 cases recorded nationwide.

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Most involved the opportunistic theft of unattended items and cash, while 36 cases involved livestock and animal theft.

Police also recorded 230 cases of assault causing actual bodily harm, with most incidents linked to domestic disputes.

A total of 157 burglary cases were reported, including 66 in the Southern Division and 58 in the Western Division.

Police recorded 89 cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, with most linked to marijuana and a smaller number involving methamphetamine.

Criminal intimidation was also among the most prevalent offences, with 75 cases recorded nationwide.

Police plan to strengthen the enforcement of minor offences, as these can sometimes lead to more serious crimes.

More crime-prevention awareness programmes will also be conducted as police work with communities and stakeholders to address the factors contributing to offending among young

people.

Police say overall crime increased by 11 per cent compared to August last year but declined by six per cent compared to July this year.