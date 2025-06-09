Thelma & Louise musical debuts in London

source: reuters

More than three decades after “Thelma & Louise” became a cult classic, an adaptation of the Oscar-winning film is making its London stage debut, with creator ​Callie Khouri saying the issues at its heart remain unresolved.

The original 1991 film, ‌whose screenplay earned Khouri an Academy Award, follows two women on the run while tackling themes of gender-based violence and the enduring strength of friendship.

“People have said to me over the years, ‘That film changed ​everything’, to which I always reply, ‘Not enough’,” Khouri told Reuters. “Things have not gotten ​terribly better in terms of the issues that the play and the ⁠movie address.”

Khouri said she spent years turning down suggestions for sequels and prequels, because ​she believed the original film stood on its own and that the performances by Geena ​Davis and Susan Sarandon were “singular and definitive”.

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She changed her mind when producer Scott Delman proposed a musical version and her husband suggested singer-songwriter Neko Case write the score.