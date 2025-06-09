Springsteen not worried if you don't like his politics

[Photo Credit: AAP News]

Bruce Springsteen is fine if people don’t like his political stance.

The 77-year-old rocker has been an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump. And while he knows not everyone agrees with his views or decision to speak out, he’s very happy about how his Land of Hope and Dreams tour went because he did what he wanted to do.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: “I’m old now and I do what I want to do, which I’ve actually always done my entire life. I always made the records I wanted to make and then went out and found the audience for them.

“So it was the same thing with this show. This was the show I wanted to make, the story I wanted to tell.

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“I went out to find its audience, and I’m sure there were people, and I’ve read things where people were vehement about the content of the show, and that’s just the way the chips fall. And that’s OK with me right now.”

The Born in the USA hitmaker is “hopeful” the political climate is on the verge of change and hopes the Democratic Party can be successful in the upcoming midterm elections.

“There’s candidates out there that I like. I don’t really have a whole lot to say about it right now,” he said.

“And of course, obviously, they want to take back the House and, if God was willing, the Senate, and make the last two years of Trump’s term the most miserable years of his life, if that was possible. And that’s what I’d like to see happen.

“I’m feeling optimistic. Trump’s approval rating is at a record low. I think the country is finally sick of this shit.”

Springsteen previously insisted his criticism of Trump is a sign of his “patriotism”.

Earlier in 2026, Trump branded the Born to Run hitmaker a “dried up prune” and called for his supporters to boycott the legendary singer.

The 80-year-old president wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen … The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election. MAGA SHOULD BOYCOTT HIS OVERPRICED CONCERTS, WHICH SUCK. SAVE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY.”

Trump’s Truth Social diatribe came after Springsteen made a fresh attack on his administration during a concert.

The Glory Days artist told the crowd: “The America that I love, the America … that has been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless and treasonous administration.

Springsteen implored the audience to choose “unity over division” and urged them not to be despondent about the political climate in the United States.