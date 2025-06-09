Vuvale treaty raises medicine supply concerns

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The Health Ministry’s access to cheaper medicines could be affected if the country’s procurement options are limited under the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union Treaty.

Concerns have been raised over whether Fiji would still be free to source medicines from competitive markets outside Australia.

The issue was raised by Committee Member Virendra Lal during the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence hearing.

Lal questioned Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Luisa Cikamatana on Article 3.4, which deals with reliable supply chains.

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He asked whether the treaty could prevent Fiji from sourcing more affordable generic medicines from countries such as India and China.

“We determine because of the quality of medicines or medical devices that we will procure. So this is added on to strengthen our services and our processes. The work plan really will come about should we have any issues that we think that we will look towards the union for assistance.”

Dr Cikamatana said Fiji would continue to use its domestic procurement and tender processes.

She said medicines and medical devices are assessed through quality controls before they are purchased.

Dr Cikamatana said Australian assistance would strengthen existing systems rather than replace them.

She also rejected the suggestion that Fiji would have to buy medicines from Australia.

Dr Cikamatana said if Fiji needed to source supplies elsewhere that would not automatically mean Australia had to provide them.

She said the Ministry of Health would negotiate what is best for Fiji.

The concern, however, goes beyond where medicines are purchased.

Lal also questioned whether Fiji could face legal challenges under the treaty if it sourced supplies from another country.

Dr Cikamatana maintained that Fiji would continue to make procurement decisions through its own government processes.

She said any assistance provided through the Vuvale partnership would be used to address gaps in the health system.