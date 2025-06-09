Upgraded Labasa Gas Crematorium reopens

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially opening the upgraded Labasa crematorium [Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Families in Labasa and surrounding areas now have access to a refurbished public gas crematorium, following a government investment of about $481,000

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the facility will provide a respectful, reliable, and affordable service for grieving families.

He emphasizes that access must remain equitable, serving diverse cultural and religious communities across the greater Labasa region.

“Every family that comes here should receive a service that is respectful, reliable, affordable, and delivered with compassion.”

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Rabuka says the facility must maintain strict health, safety, and environmental standards, including proper emissions control.

The Tuatua Public Crematorium serves over 20,000 residents across Tuatua, Wailevu, Waiqele, Labasa, Korowiri, Tovata, Namara, and Batinikama.

The Prime Minister notes the upgrade is part of a broader government program to improve crematorium services nationwide.

A second gas-fired unit is being installed in Navua, while construction on a new facility in Varoko, Ba is underway.

The government has allocated $ 1.06 million this financial year for gas-fired units, alongside $550, 000 for facility upgrades.