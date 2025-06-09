The Pitt and Hacks contend for top honours at Emmy Awards

source: reuters

Stars of Hollywood will toast the best of ​television on Monday night at the Primetime Emmy Awards, where Harrison Ford and Jean Smart are chasing ‌history and emergency room tale “The Pitt” is competing to claim the top prize for a second straight year.

Mariska Hargitay, star of NBC’s drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” will host the ceremony, breaking with a tradition of having a comedian serve as emcee. The festivities will be ​broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT on Tuesday) from downtown Los Angeles on NBC and stream on ​Peacock (CMCSA.O), opens new tab. Presenters will include Jon Hamm, Sally Field, Amy Poehler and Zendaya.

Hargitay, known for her “SVU” ⁠role as a police captain, said she worked with writers from Stephen Colbert’s former late-night show to craft Emmys material.

“To ​spend time in a room full of brilliant comedy writers and be in this just joy and celebration, it’s very ​different from what I do,” Hargitay said in an interview ahead of the ceremony. “It’s been a beautiful diversion and a beautiful gift and everything feels new.”

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The Emmys offer a rare night of celebration as Hollywood grapples with production cutbacks, anxiety over artificial intelligence and the proposed ​Paramount Skydance (PSKY.O), opens new tab purchase of HBO owner Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O), opens new tab, a deal that has divided the industry and faces legal challenges.