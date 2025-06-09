National Achievement scholarship awards to increase

[Photo: FILE]

The number of awards under Fiji’s National Achievement Scholarship Scheme for higher education will increase from 3,000 to 4,000, with students also given greater flexibility in choosing programmes within national priority areas.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro says under the revised Higher Education Minimum Cut-Off Mark Scheme, students will qualify for degree programmes offered locally in national priority areas with a minimum score of 250 out of 400 in the Year 13 examination.

He says students completing Foundation Studies will require a GPA of 2.81 out of 4.5 or 3.13 out of 5.

Radrodro says the increase in scholarship awards is based on an analysis of Year 13 results over the past four years.

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“To ensure students from rural, remote and maritime are not left behind, the National Achievement Scholarship Scheme, higher education, rural, remote and maritime, will provide a level playing field. The scheme will support students from rural, remote and maritime zones for degree programmes under the national priority areas, which are offered locally with a minimum score between 230 out of 400 and 249 out of 400 in the Year 13 examination.”

Radrodro says the changes are aimed at expanding access to higher education.

“This will build equity between rural, remote and maritime schools with urban schools, considering the disparities in resources and remoteness. The focus on skills qualification remains a priority for the Coalition Government. In the National Achievement Scholarship Scheme, the skills qualification will be available for programmes at Certificate 3 and Certificate 4, and Diploma Level 5 and 6 under the national priority areas.”

Tertiary education institutions have also been urged to provide stronger academic support for students at risk of falling behind and assist graduates in securing employment.