Wise appointed PS for Public Enterprises

[File Photo]

Fiji Ports Terminal Chair Pita Wise has been appointed as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada confirmed the appointment to FBC News, saying it took effect from Tuesday this week.

Rokovada says the appointment was made following the endorsement of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who also holds the Public Enterprises portfolio.

Wise previously served as a Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, having been appointed to the position in 2023.

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However, he voluntarily resigned from the role a year later.

Wise now takes up the Permanent Secretary position at the Ministry of Public Enterprises.