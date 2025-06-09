Cox debuts true crime film at Toronto festival

Courteney Cox. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Courteney Cox’s true crime thriller “Evil Genius” recounting the infamous U.S. pizza bomber case premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on ​Saturday.

The film, starring Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette and “Stranger Things” actor ‌David Harbour, is the “Friends” star’s first feature film as a director in 12 years, following the 2014 black comedy “Just Before I Go.” It is based on the 2018 Netflix documentary series “Evil ​Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist.”

The movie centers ​on the convoluted plot in which pizza delivery man Brian Wells ⁠robbed a PNC Bank near Erie, Pennsylvania, in 2003 with a homemade bomb ​locked around his neck. The device detonated after his arrest, killing him.

Arquette plays Marjorie ​Diehl-Armstrong, a woman with bipolar disorder who was later convicted of the robbery. Prosecutors said she masterminded it to raise money to hire a hit man to kill her estranged father ​over an inheritance dispute.

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Harbour co-stars as Bill Rothstein, her former fiancé and accomplice. ​His call to police – reporting the body of Diehl-Armstrong’s boyfriend James Roden in his freezer and ‌implicating ⁠her in the killing – broke the case open.

Cox said on the red carpet she was drawn to the story by the unusual relationship between Diehl-Armstrong and Rothstein.

Arquette said she strove to capture ​what motivated ⁠Diehl-Armstrong, who died in prison in 2017.