Kenya police clash with protesters as tax bill unrest continues

[Source: Aljazeera]

Protesters condemn police brutality amid deadly demonstrations over withdrawn tax bill, call for president to resign.

Police have fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters across Kenya as demonstrations against a controversial finance bill continue, even after the president said he would not sign it.

In the capital city, Nairobi, riot police fired tear gas and charged at protesters on Tuesday.

Hundreds of protesters marched through Mombasa, Kenya’s second-largest city. Some carried palm fronds, blew on plastic horns and beat on drums, chanting “Ruto must go!”

There were smaller rallies in the cities of Kisumu, Nakuru and Nyeri.

The protests are the most widespread unrest since dozens of protesters were killed in clashes a week ago. They appear to signal that President William Ruto has failed to appease the youth-led protest movement, despite abandoning plans for tax rises that triggered the unrest last month.

Reporting from Nairobi, Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi said there had been a “running battle” between police and protesters in the city. She said many of the protesters condemned police brutality.

“That was the theme of today: The protesters say that they were coming here to give their grievances when it comes to police brutality,” she said. “They’re very angry, and they’re saying that the police have to be held accountable.”

On Monday the Kenya National Human Rights Commission said that at least 39 people had been killed at the protests, which began on June 18.

Most of the deaths took place on June 25, when police opened fire as crowds tried to storm the parliament complex in central Nairobi, after legislators voted on the bill.

The commission said at least 361 people have been injured at the demonstrations, in what it described as “excessive and disproportionate” police force.