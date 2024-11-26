G7 seeks unity on ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

[Source: Reuters]

The Group of Seven democracies are seeking a common position on the arrest warrant for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued last week by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

“We need to be united on this,” Tajani said after hosting the first working session of a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from G7 nations.

The United States, part of the G7, has rejected the ICC decision, with President Joe Biden describing it as outrageous.

Tajani, part of a coalition government that has itself appeared divided on the ICC issue, said he wanted the G7 to speak with one voice.

The ICC issued arrest warrants last Thursday for Netanyahu, his former defence chief Yoav Gallant, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

Israel condemned the decision as shameful and absurd.

Tajani said he invited colleagues from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Qatar to join the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, a spa town about 80 kilometres (50 miles) southeast of Rome.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said discussions were taking place while prospects were picking up for a breakthrough Lebanon ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.