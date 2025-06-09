Derenalagi, Vakatawa and Valetini extends Drua stay

[Pic:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Captain Meli Derenalagi’s comeback journey has received a major boost, after re-signing with the Club ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Derenalagi, who missed the entire 2026 campaign as he recovered from a long-term knee injury, headlines a strong group of five players recommitting to the Drua, alongside former France international Virimi Vakatawa, experienced playmaker Kemu Valetini, exciting young winger Isikeli Basiyalo and promising prop Harold Rounds.

The Olympic gold medallist suffered a serious knee injury during the 2025 season and later underwent another operation, his second knee reconstruction, which resulted in an extended rehabilitation period.

Although he couldn’t feature during the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, Derenalagi remained in the Drua environment throughout his recovery as he worked towards a return to full fitness.

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The 27-year-old has been an important figure at the Club since its inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season in 2022, bringing leadership, physicality and experience to the Drua loose forwards. A return to action in 2027 would mark another chapter in the comeback of one of the Club’s most influential players.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Brad Mooar said: “A former captain and Olympic gold medallist, a former French international and now Flying Fijian and players coming through our local and development pathways…wow! what an exciting group of players recommitting to the Drua! Adding critical depth and competition to our squad across the park – upfront in the forward pack and across the back line – Harold, Meli, Kemu, Virimi & Isikeli all bring a superb mix of talent, skillsets and experience with them. We are delighted to have such highly talented & motivated players who care deeply for the Drua jersey continuing their journey with us in 2027. Toso Drua!”

The Club has also retained the services of experienced midfielder Virimi Vakatawa following his first season in Drua colours.

Vakatawa made 10 appearances and scored a try during the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, bringing his wealth of international and European experience to the Drua midfield. His performances also earned him a return to the Barbarians for a third time, featuring in their 2026 matches against South Africa and Wales.

The former France international joined the Drua ahead of the 2026 season following a decorated career which included 32 Tests for France and several seasons with Racing 92, where he established himself among Europe’s leading midfielders.

He is currently touring with the Flying Fijians in Japan for the Pacific Nations Cup and made his debut in July.

Vakatawa said: “First and foremost, I thank the Lord for His blessings and for the talent He has given me. I’m also deeply grateful to my family, especially my partner, for her constant love and support throughout my journey. I would like to sincerely thank Fijian Drua Head Coach Brad Mooar and his coaching staff for their belief and support, and Fijian Drua CEO Mr Jeff Miller and General Manager Mr Baden for believing in me and giving me another opportunity to continue this journey with the Drua.

I’m looking forward to the new season and ready to put in the work. With the experience I’ve gained throughout my career, I want to contribute as much as I can to the team and, most importantly, support the younger players by sharing my knowledge and helping them grow into better professional rugby players.”

Valetini will also continue his journey with the Drua, having been part of the Club since making his debut in 2023.

The versatile flyhalf has become an experienced member of the Drua backline and has made 34 appearances for the Club, scoring 61 points. Comfortable at both flyhalf and inside centre, Valetini provides valuable experience and versatility across the backline.

Excited to stay on with the club, Valetini said: “I’m feeling good and happy to sign another year with the Drua. I’m keen to get stuck into pre-season soon and I’m looking forward to work with the new coaches next year.”

Basiyalo’s re-signing continues another success story from the Drua’s development pathway following his breakthrough into Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in 2026.

The 21-year-old made his competition debut on the wing against the Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka in April, completing a journey through the Fiji age-grade and Drua Development systems to the professional stage.

The former Cuvu College student hails from Volivoli Village in Nadroga and has maternal links to Nabukelevu-i-Ra in Kadavu. He previously represented Fiji at Under-20 level and the Fiji Warriors before going on to feature for the Fiji Men’s 7s side at the Hong Kong 7s.

Basiyalo said: “Honestly, I’m grateful to God for giving me another opportunity and to my family for their support. I can’t wait for next season.”

Rounds’ re-signing further strengthens the Club’s commitment to developing emerging Fijian talent after an impressive first year in the Drua Development programme.

The young tighthead prop joined the Drua Development Squad ahead of the 2026 season and quickly established himself as one of its emerging leaders, earning co-captaincy duties during the campaign.

Originally from Galoa in Serua with maternal links to Naduri in Macuata, Rounds continued his development in 2026, featuring prominently at tighthead prop for the Drua Development side before returning to Bay of Plenty during the off-season.

Rounds said: “I’m really grateful and excited to be extending my time with the Drua. It’s a huge honour to represent Fiji and be part of this club. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow, work hard, and give everything I’ve got for the team. Vinaka vakalevu to everyone who has supported me.”