Six foreigners charged with money laundering

Six Indian nationals will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court today, charged in connection with alleged money laundering and the non-declaration of foreign currency.

The accused were intercepted by Fiji Revenue and Customs Service officers on July 12 while preparing to depart overseas.

They were found in possession of undeclared foreign currencies worth approximately 183,000 FJD in cash and were issued detention notices.

The matter was handed over to the Police, whose initial inquiries indicated the six had been in Fiji selling goods at a trade show.

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However, subsequent investigations by the Anti-Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Unit revealed the funds were allegedly derived from unlawful activity.

Each faces one count of Currency Reporting at the Border, contrary to Section 32(1) of the Financial Transactions Reporting Act 2004, and one count of Money Laundering, contrary to Section 69 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 1997.

A total of 12 charges have been laid against the six accused.