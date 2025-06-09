Consumer council warns over ‘Music Lollipops’

[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is warning consumers about the safety risks posed by novelty ‘Music Lollipops’ now being sold in Fiji.

The products have gained popularity on social media after going viral overseas.

The Council says its observations have identified serious hazards linked to the lollipop’s built-in power source.

The stick contains a 3.7-volt lithium polymer battery enclosed in a plastic casing which can reportedly be opened easily by children.

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The Council warns this could expose children to dangerous internal components and small parts.

According to the council, lithium polymer batteries can pose a life-threatening risk if exposed to saliva or swallowed, potentially causing chemical leakage, internal burns, tissue damage and choking.

While the packaging states that the product is not suitable for children under three, the Council says the risks may extend to older children.

The council warns children could bite the plastic casing, causing it to break and exposing the battery and other components.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says child safety must take priority over novelty products and marketing trends.

She urges parents to keep the products away from children.

Shandil also urges retailers to carefully scrutinise items before importing and selling them.