Netflix 'Monsters' features Lizzie Borden in new season

source: reuters
Ella Beatty believes her portrayal of Lizzie Borden in “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” the first female-focused installment of the “Monsters” anthology TV series, marks a new direction for the Netflix biographical crime drama.
“It’s a very new chapter for the show,” the American actor said in an interview, adding that anthology creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan were passionate about exploring the story of a woman accused of murder.
The series dramatizes high-profile homicide cases in American history, with each season focusing on a different killer. Previous installments included the stories of Jeffrey Dahmer, Ed Gein and Lyle and Erik Menendez.
“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” which begins streaming on Thursday, follows Borden, who was tried and acquitted of the 1892 ax murders of her father, Andrew Borden, played by Charlie Hunnam, and her stepmother, Abby Borden, played by Rebecca Hall.
The case became embedded in American culture through a folk rhyme and countless portrayals across music, radio, film, theater and television. Yet much about what happened inside the Borden home remains unknown.