Netflix 'Monsters' features Lizzie Borden in new season

source: reuters

Ella Beatty believes her portrayal of Lizzie Borden in “Monster: The ​Lizzie Borden Story,” the first female-focused installment of the “Monsters” anthology TV series, marks a ‌new direction for the Netflix biographical crime drama.

“It’s a very new chapter for the show,” the American actor said in an interview, adding that anthology creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan were passionate about exploring the story of a ​woman accused of murder.

The series dramatizes high-profile homicide cases in American history, with each season ​focusing on a different killer. Previous installments included the stories of Jeffrey Dahmer, Ed ⁠Gein and Lyle and Erik Menendez.

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” which begins streaming on Thursday, ​follows Borden, who was tried and acquitted of the 1892 ax murders of her father, Andrew Borden, played ​by Charlie Hunnam, and her stepmother, Abby Borden, played by Rebecca Hall.

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The case became embedded in American culture through a folk rhyme and countless portrayals across music, radio, film, theater and television. Yet much about what happened inside the Borden ​home remains unknown.