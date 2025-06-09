New Zealand’s Labour proposes visa-free Pacific travel

Source: Travel+Leisure

Labour will make it more affordable for Pacific families to reunite with loved ones in New Zealand by expanding visa-waiver travel to Pacific citizens.

Labour Deputy Leader and Pacific Peoples spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni stated that with the cost of living putting pressure on many Pacific families, the expense of visiting family can make being together feel out of reach.

Sepuloni states that too often, families in New Zealand bear the burden of sponsoring relatives from the islands.

Sepuloni adds that families shouldn’t have to choose between meeting everyday costs and welcoming loved ones to New Zealand.

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“By expanding visa-waiver access to citizens from Pacific Islands Forum nations, we’re making it easier and more affordable for Pacific whānau to reconnect. I’ve seen firsthand the heartbreak of loved ones missing weddings, funerals, and other important moments because they couldn’t secure a visa in time due to costs and other barriers.”

Sepuloni adds that Labour deeply values Pacific communities and recognizes New Zealand’s special relationship and family ties with the region.

She says the policy change will bring welcome relief to Pacific families welcoming relatives to New Zealand.