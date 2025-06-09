Walker shifts focus to recovery-first approach for Perth

[Source: Supplied]

Recovery, not repetition, has become the key theme for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side as they prepare for the Perth 7s this weekend.

Head coach Richard Walker says the team has reshaped its preparation to put player welfare first, ensuring the squad can physically peak again after a demanding run of tournaments.

Walker admitted that lessons from Cape Town have influenced how the week in Perth has been structured, with management placing greater emphasis on rest, monitoring workloads, and timing their preparation carefully.

“As a coach, you want to do a lot. But we’ve got to take care of players’ wellness first, player welfare.”

He explained that regular management meetings have been focused on striking the right balance between preparation and recovery.

“Making sure that the bodies get right so that they can peak again the following weekend. We’re consistently having meetings as management to make sure that we get the prep right this week.”

Walker is hopeful the adjustments made will translate into improved performance on the field.

With recovery at the forefront, Fijiana heads into Perth aiming to turn strong performances into strong results.

The Fijiana side will take on the USA in the opening match of the tournament at 2.30pm this Saturday, before facing New Zealand at 5.58pm, and will wrap up their pool against Japan at 8.52pm.

