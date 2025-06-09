Teba cleared for Perth as Kolinisau gives injury update

[Source: Supplied]

Iowane Teba has been cleared to play at the Perth 7s this weekend after returning to full training with the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s squad.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau confirmed that the forward took part in a scrimmage session this week and showed no signs of discomfort following the knock he picked up during the Singapore tournament.

“Teba ran again yesterday in a scrimmage session. He’s full-on running 100 percent. Teba is good to go this week, which is good news to us.”

Kolinisau added that there are hardly any injury concerns within the squad as they prepare for another demanding leg of the series.

With Fiji fans celebrating last week’s title win in Singapore, the coach had a simple message heading into Perth.

“Keep supporting the boys and keep praying for the boys.”

The Fiji men’s 7s side will open their Perth 7s pool games against Argentina at 4.20 pm, before taking on Spain at 7.36 pm. They will wrap up their pool against South Africa at 10.52 pm.

