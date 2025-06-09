Kolinisau wants fast starts after Singapore fightbacks

[Source: File]

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says his side cannot afford to rely on comeback rugby when they take the field in Perth this weekend.

Despite winning the Singapore 7s title, Fiji had to chase games in their final pool match, semifinal, and final before turning results around.

Kolinisau admits that while the resilience shown was admirable, it is not a pattern the team wants to repeat against sides who will be better prepared for Fiji’s strengths.

“We don’t plan to play catch-up rugby, and that’s something we’ve got to rectify.”

The coach revealed that the issue was addressed immediately after the final in Singapore and again during their first team meeting in Perth.

“We talked about it with the boys last week after the final, and this morning we said we don’t want to be playing catch-up rugby.”

Kolinisau says the focus now is on starting matches strongly and maintaining control from the opening whistle.

“We want to make sure that we start ahead on everything, and when we start ahead, we stay ahead until the final whistle.”

With teams expected to target Fiji early in Perth, Kolinisau believes strong starts will be crucial to avoiding unnecessary pressure later in matches.

The Fiji men’s 7s side will open their Perth 7s pool games against Argentina at 4.20 pm, before taking on Spain at 7.36 pm. They will wrap up their pool against South Africa at 10.52 pm.

