Team chemistry important says Krishna

Fiji Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna says the team’s chemistry is at its best this week as they prepare to begin their Melanesian Spearhead Group Cup campaign tomorrow.

Krishna says while the squad includes several new and younger players, they have blended well with the more experienced members of the team.

He stressed the importance of everyone being on the same page and maintaining strong chemistry both on and off the field.

“Especially with this young players, they have a lot of energy and they just need guidance from our more experience players. But it’s good to have them and you can tell the future looks good.”

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According to Krishna, spending an extended period playing and training together has helped strengthen the team’s understanding and cohesion.

Fiji will open its campaign against the Solomon Islands at 7pm tomorrow at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.