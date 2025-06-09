Robbery suspects to seek bail today

[Photo: FILE]

The men alleged to have robbed a taxi driver along Sukanaivalu Road in Nabua on Sunday were remanded by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

It is alleged the three hired the victim’s taxi from Narere to Nabua, and upon arriving at their destination, stole the victim’s watch and cash.

They were arrested shortly after the incident by the Southern Division Task Force and jointly charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of serious assault.

The accused will appear in court again today for their bail hearing.