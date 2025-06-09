New technology to combat avoidable blindness

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The Ministry of Health is strengthening efforts to detect eye diseases earlier and prevent avoidable blindness following a donation of screening and diagnostic technology from a Chinese medical team.

Speaking at the Pacific Eye Institute in Suva, Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the equipment will enhance eye-care services, particularly for conditions linked to non-communicable diseases.

The $1.1m donation includes advanced ophthalmology equipment and portable artificial intelligence-powered screening tools to assist with diagnosis.

Dr Lalabalavu says the technology will expand screening beyond hospitals and into local communities.

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“The equipment that has been donated will benefit the eye team not only in the hospital setting but also in the public health and primary healthcare setting in terms of screening and raising awareness so on behalf of the government, we’re thankful.”

Dr Lalabalavu emphasizes that early detection is critical to identifying conditions like cataracts and diabetes-related eye disease before they cause permanent vision loss.

“We can tell that the patients inside are also grateful for this opportunity, as you’re well aware of the burden of NCD in the country and together with that, while we have our own equipment, we’re grateful for assistance such as this”

The donation coincides with specialists from China’s Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center performing complex cataract surgeries in Fiji to help combat preventable blindness.