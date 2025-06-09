Farmers warned of prolonged dry spell

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Farmers are being urged to prepare for an extended dry spell, as the Ministry of Agriculture warns the effects of a possible Super El Niño could continue into early next year.

The prolonged dry conditions could pressure crops and livestock, while impacting sugarcane recovery ahead of the next crushing season.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says farmers were warned months ago to prepare for changing weather patterns, but some failed to act early.

“Changing weather patterns and this extended dry season will be something that we will have to manage. We were trying to get our farmers to understand what consequences we will have if we don’t prepare well for the extended dry season.”

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Tunabuna says farmers who harvested early may be better positioned, while those harvesting later could face challenges recovering sugarcane due to moisture loss.

He advises farmers to manage available resources – particularly livestock water and feed and consider culling non-essential stock if supplies run low.

Tunabuna adds livestock farmers must secure water supplies and protect breeding animals to sustain production, while the Government prepares support.