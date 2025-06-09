Nairau and Kneepkens set for debut

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Two players are expected to make their Fiji Water Flying Fijians debut this weekend in Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final.

Head Coach, Senirusi Seruvakula, has named prop Vilikesa Nairau and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens on the bench for the PNC final clash against Japan.

Elia Canakaivata has come in at number eight for Isoa Tuwai while Caleb Muntz starts at fly-half and Isaiah Armstrong Ravula shifts to fullback.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre replaces the injured Kalaveti Ravouvou at 12 and Virimi Vakatawa moves to outside center.

Article continues after advertisement

The Flying Fijians play Japan on Saturday.