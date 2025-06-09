Rental operators seek clarity on insurance cover

[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Rental vehicle operators are questioning how far their insurance protection goes when a vehicle is involved in a drink-driving accident.

Rental Operator Navinesh Prasad says they pay premiums and excess to protect their vehicles, but can still face thousands of dollars in repair costs when a claim is rejected due to a driver’s actions.

Prasad adds operators want clearer answers from insurance companies on what their policies actually cover.

“Whoever pays the premium for the insurance… from our end, what we directly, what we try to get, is that any sort of accident happens in the vehicle, it must be covered.”

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He says operators should not be left questioning whether their cover will apply after an accident, especially when a customer is involved in an alcohol-related incident.

AMA Insurance Claims Officer Binay Dutt says policyholders need to understand the conditions that come with their insurance cover.