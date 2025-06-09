Support acts quit Ed Sheeran tour in solidarity with Macklemore

source: reuters

Pop star Ed Sheeran said the decision to drop pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore from his U.S. concert tour was made by organisers, not him, after he failed to defuse the latest show-business furore over the Gaza ​conflict.

Macklemore, a longtime critic of Israel’s assault on Gaza, was axed from the U.S. leg of Sheeran’s Loop Tour after his “Free Palestine” remarks during ‌a concert earlier this month in New Jersey triggered a backlash.

The devastation in Gaza, following militant group Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has spawned multiple controversies in the entertainment and publishing worlds, with pro-Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli personalities all saying they have lost work as a result of their stances.

Venue owners said they would not allow a concert with Macklemore in ​the lineup.

“I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge … I was also involved in direct talks with ​promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s ⁠decision was final,” Sheeran said on Tuesday via X.