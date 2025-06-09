Coach Auvary focuses on recovery

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Stephane Auvary has been focusing on recovery before the Melanesian Spearhead Ground Cup competition gets underway on Friday.

Majority of players spent the past two weekends competing in the Extra Battle of the Giants in Ba.

While time may not be on their side, coach Stephane Auvary is not rushing his players ahead of the MSG Cup.

He adds there is a reason for choosing a particularly young side for this tournament, especially with the FIFA U23 World Cup coming up.

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“We spend a lot of time on recovery because obviously there was BOG, and some players played five games since last weekend, so we had to manage those who played both weekends. We were able to get three to four sessions with a little bit more intensity and we are counting on those games to really get us going.”

The Bula Boys will start their campaign on tomorrow 7pm against the Solomon Islands at the HFC Stadium.