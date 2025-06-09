Civil society seeks Vuvale role

[Photo: Supplied]

Civil society organizations are calling for a stronger role in implementing the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union, saying communities could miss out if their voices are excluded from key discussions.

While making submissions to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance, Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says the true meaning of “Vuvale” is about including everyone.

She says civil society can play an important role by monitoring how the treaty is implemented and identifying gaps that may affect communities.

Catanasiga adds that the Vuvale relationship should allow open dialogue, even when both sides do not agree.

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“But that’s something that we’re finding is becoming harder to have in formal spaces. We have, you know, we have urged the Australian government to consider that civil society plays a part in this Vuvale, because what we want to do is to see that the benefits of this treaty are fully realized for all members of Fijian communities. We have a role to play in that.”

Deputy Chair Rinesh Sharma asked FCOSS about the gaps it sees between national priorities, bilateral support, and the work being done by NGOs and civil society organizations.

“The goal is the same: to uplift the grassroots, fill in the sectors, fill in the gaps. Where else do you see this as a continuing trend, or what could be done rather to solve this gap?”

In response, Vani Catanasiga says mutual accountability must be built into the treaty, with both Fiji and Australia responsible for ensuring the partnership delivers results.

FCOSS is calling for stronger national coordination and local systems, saying development programmes should not weaken existing systems.