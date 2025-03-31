Silktails keeps positive mindset

Kaiviti Silktails Captain Gabriel Tunimakubu attributed his team’s recent success to a positive mindset.

including their recent 24-22 victory over the Newcastle Knights in Round 4 of the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Tunimakubu spoke about the advantage of playing at Lawaqa Park, where the Silktails benefit from the strong support of their family and friends.

“Our key points are just to roll through the middle and use the advantage of the sun, you know, the heat.”

“The plan is to win all the home games and to get the winning spirit into the boys.”

Tunimakubu also identified weaknesses in the backs and middles that require attention during training.

They will meet Warriors next In Churchill Park next Saturday.

