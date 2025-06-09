Samu set for first Waratahs outing tomorrow

Waratahs' back rower, Pete Samu. [Photo: WARATAHS]

Wallabies backrower Pete Samu will pull on the NSW Waratahs jersey for the first time this week after being named in a strong 28-man squad to face the ACT Brumbies in a Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific pre-season trial.

Samu headlines eight changes to the Waratahs’ starting side that thrashed the Queensland Reds 49-19 in Brisbane last weekend.

The former Brumbies No.8, who recently returned from a stint with French club Bordeaux, will combine with Clem Halaholo and Charlie Gamble in a powerful loose forwards trio.

Several Wallabies feature in the run-on side, including captain Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Andrew Kellaway and Folau Fainga’a.

Suaalii will partner with Joey Walton in the midfield, while Gordon links up with experienced playmaker Jack Debreczeni in the halves.

Coach Dan McKellar says selection for Round One will be highly competitive following encouraging performances in the trial matches.

The Waratahs will take on the Brumbies at Marist College in Canberra tomorrow.

