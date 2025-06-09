Sokobale’s French form earns Flying Fijians call-up

Mick Byrne [left] and Atu Sokobale

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says he was tipped off by Castres Rugby President Pierre-Yves Revol about young prop Atu Sokobale, who is also the younger brother of former national 7s rep medallist Savenaca Rawaca.

Byrne revealed that the discussion about Sokobale came up while he and Revol were talking about the possible inclusion of Vilimoni Botitu, following the injury to Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

He says bringing in someone who has already had a taste of top-level French rugby is a big boost for the team.

“During the conversation he actually raised Atu’s name, he said look we’ve got a young prop here you might be interested in looking at and suddenly that tweaks my interest because you haven’t gone down to that next level of player coming into the French league so all of a sudden he threw Atu’s name at me so I start looking when he comes off the bench and I’m like…well he’s playing against the French, he’s coming off the bench in the French league for Cas so he is getting that sort of experience.”

Just two years ago, Sokobale clinched gold medal in the senior grade in shot put at the Fiji Finals where he represented Sigatoka Methodist College.

Sokobale, former All Black Pita Gus Sowakula and former England Under 20 rep are the new inclusions to the squad.

The 32-man squad was named today and will face England in their first match on the 9th of next month at Twickenham Stadium at 5.40am.

