Pressure builds to fix water disruptions in elevated areas

The Government says nearly all households in the Central Division now have access to a continuous water supply, with efforts underway to address service gaps in elevated and vulnerable areas.

Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau confirms that 94 percent of the division, representing over 81,000 metered connections, are currently receiving a reliable 24-hour water supply.

However, he acknowledges that some communities continue to face intermittent disruptions, largely due to ageing infrastructure, limited production capacity, and the impact of severe weather.

“The areas affected include Tamavua, Sakoca, Nagatugatu, Dokanaisuva, Tacirua, and Colo-i-Suva. To address these challenges, the Elevated Princess Road Project is currently underway. This project involves the construction of an 11.7-kilometre transmission pipeline from Sawani to Colo-i-Suva and Khalsa Road, supported by a new pump station and two 5-megalitre reservoirs.”

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To tackle these challenges, the Government has rolled out major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting supply and pressure in hard-to-reach areas.

The Elevated Princess Road Project is currently in progress, featuring an 11.7-kilometre transmission pipeline from Sawani to Colo-i-Suva and Khalsa Road, alongside a new pump station and two five-megalitre reservoirs.

In addition, a $12 million modular water treatment plant is being developed in Tamavua to strengthen supply resilience across Suva, Lami, and parts of Nasinu.

Once completed later this year, these projects are expected to significantly improve reliability and deliver consistent 24-hour water access to currently affected communities.

The Government maintains that ensuring safe, reliable, and continuous water supply for all households in the Central Division remains a top priority.