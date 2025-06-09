Ikanivere hails historic home crowd for Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere paid tribute to the passionate home fans who turned out in record numbers for Saturday’s test match against Scotland, calling the support “a special moment” for the team.

More than 10,000 supporters packed the stands at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, one of the largest crowds seen for a Flying Fijians home test in over a decade.

With Fiji having limited test opportunities at home, the moment was not lost on the players, many of whom won’t play on local soil again for the next three years.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of the boys have been, you know, this is the last chance in the next three years to play at home. It felt great on the field, hearing our families, our friends, our fans come out innumbers. As our last president Tui Macuata said there’s only a few things that bring Fijians together and one of it is rugby.”

He spoke emotionally about the electric atmosphere created by Fijian fans waving flags, singing, and filling the stadium with colour and energy.

The win over Scotland not only marked a strong performance on the field but also a reminder of what rugby means to Fijians at home.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.