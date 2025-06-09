FRU holds training to boost rugby coaching, officiating nationwide

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Rugby Union has taken a major step in strengthening the future of the sport by training a new wave of rugby educators during a week-long development program held in Wailoaloa, Nadi.

A total of forty participants from across the country took part in the intensive training, aimed at developing Educators in four key areas: Coaching, Match Officiating, First Aid in Rugby, and Introduction to Leadership and Management.

FRU’s development initiative is designed not just to deliver technical knowledge, but to empower local leaders who will go on to support and guide coaches, referees, medical teams, and rugby administrators nationwide.



Organisers say the program plays a critical role in ensuring rugby continues to grow at every level in Fiji – from grassroots to high performance – by building a strong network of qualified educators throughout the country.

These trained educators will play a vital role in delivering accredited courses and mentoring others, helping to sustain Fiji’s rich rugby legacy for years to come.





