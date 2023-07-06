Emotional experience for Taveuni stars

Rugby superstar Semi Radradra was lost for words when told the Fiji Water Flying Fijians will spend a week in his home island, Taveuni.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist says there’re lots of rugby memories that’ll stay with him forever and the week-long camp in Welagi village is one of them.

Radradra adds returning to where it all started for him is priceless.

“I was emotional at that time, I think I’ve during the time when Simon came he said that we going to be in Taveuni for a week, there’s no word that can describe it you know, I’m from Taveuni to hosting the national team it’s an honour.”

Another famous son of Taveuni and Radradra’s Olympics teammate Iosefo Masi returned to his village, Waitabu yesterday for the first time after being named in the Flying Fijians squad.

Masi was met by his relatives banging pots and pieces of roofing iron something he saw on social media after they won the 2020 Olympic Games gold in Tokyo.

“This is my first time to join the Flying Fijians camp I’ve heard and saw them banging the drums on social media but today I’ve experienced it.”

The players had a day off yesterday and visited Naselesele, Waitabu and Bouma villages.

They also had a swim at the famous Bouma waterfall.

A gruelling session is planned for the squad today.