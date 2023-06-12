Drua promises to return stronger next season

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi is grateful for the experience gained after reaching the quarterfinals of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This as the Drua played just its second year in the competition.

The team promised to return stronger next season and to use their playoff experience to improve their game.

Derenalagi says it’s back to the drawing board now as some of their players prepare for the Rugby World Cup later this year.

“Coming to the playoff we have learnt so much, how to work under pressure and how to keep composed in this kind of game level.”

The captain says they are working on their own personal growth in the professional rugby environment and adds that they have been taught to play the full 80 minutes.

He reassured the supporters that the players are working their hearts out and not only going to competitions to make the numbers.