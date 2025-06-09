Drua Coach sees Skipper clash as key platform for rising talent

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has confirmed that this Friday’s match against the Skipper Select side will serve as a key scouting platform for potential new signings ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific season.

Jackson says identifying young talent from the domestic competition is a major reason behind staging the match, and the coaching staff will be watching closely.

When asked whether the Drua would be looking to rope in players from the Skipper Select squad, Jackson was clear.

“That’s exactly why this game is happening. I’m hoping that this team can continue to play more and more rugby.”

He also praised the leadership behind the Skipper Select setup, particularly head coach Rupeni Nasiga, and emphasized the need to build stronger competition structures beyond the existing Skipper Cup.

“I think under the great leadership of Rupeni and the likes, it’s going to be great that they can build outside Skipper Cup. Playing in the Skipper Cup gives opportunities not only for our team but also for a team that can continue to play rugby.”

Jackson said the match aligns with the Drua’s long-term goal to create more meaningful playing opportunities for young Fijian players and strengthen the pipeline into professional rugby.

“The more opportunities we get our young men on the rugby field, the better it is for everyone to see.”

Friday’s fixture will feature several players who came through the Skipper Cup ranks, including Drua co-captains Temo Mayanavanua (Suva) and Frank Lomani (Naitasiri), in what is set to be a spirited showcase of local rugby talent.

The match kicks off at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

