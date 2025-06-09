Kativerata focused on ruck defence ahead of Pacific Bowl

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata [Source: FNRL/Facebook]

With attacking talent spread across the park, Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata is turning his attention to where it matters most, the ruck.

The mentor wants his side to sharpen their defensive structure and control the middle third as they prepare for the Pacific Bowl Championship.

“I think we need to look at our defence around the ruck area. When you look at the team that we select, we’ve got points all over the park. One thing we need to focus more and we’ll set the two weeks of the tournament apart is our defence around the ruck area.”

Article continues after advertisement

He believes the forwards will play a crucial role in setting the tone, giving the backs the platform to unleash their attacking flair.

“We need to control the ruck, we need our forwards to set the platform for our outside backs so they can do their work regarding where we want to get into the field and where we want to finish after the tournament.”



[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The Fiji Bati will open their Pacific Bowl campaign against the Cook Islands this Saturday at 5pm in Papua New Guinea.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.