Without us they are nothing: Suva netball president

There is a rift in Fiji’s netball community, as detailed by Suva Netball Association President Alumeci Sachs, who spoke extensively about the reasons behind the decision of 15 associations to boycott a Special General Meeting.

These associations, responsible for organizing and promoting netball across Fiji, are protesting against what they perceive as failures in the sport’s governance.

A central point of contention is the role of the National President of Netball Fiji, who also holds a position as a trustee within the organization.

The associations are questioning the concentration of power and authority.

Sachs says that the group will seek legal counsel and plans to inform World Netball and the Ministry of Justice of the situation, with the aim of deregistering Netball Fiji.

“15 associations out of 19 has walked out. So who is Netball Fiji going to look after now? Without us they are nothing. There’s 15 associations and Suva and Lautoka are the biggest right now and we are part of this and Fiji Secondary School and Fiji Primary is with us also.”

Sachs explained that the associations presented a list of 12 motions or proposals, but they feel that these proposals were not given proper consideration.

The key issues in these motions include; disputes over national team matters, this likely refers to disagreements about how Fiji’s national netball teams are selected, managed, and supported.

Secondly, demands for a review of Netball Fiji’s constitution, the associations want the rules and governing structure of Netball Fiji to be examined and potentially changed.

And thirdly, there are objections to the voting rights of executives, this is a core issue of governance where the associations are unhappy with how decisions are made within Netball Fiji.

They believe that the current system, where the executives have voting rights, is undemocratic.

Sachs specifically argued that only the President should have voting rights.

