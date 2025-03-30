Netball Fiji President addresses association walkout

Netball Fiji President Ruby Ann Sorovaki

Netball Fiji President Ruby Ann Sorovaki has addressed the recent walkout by 15 member associations at a Special General Meeting and outlined the organization’s next steps.

Sorovaki says that the motions brought forward by the dissenting districts were deemed to be constitutional.

According to Sorovaki, the core of the issue, as presented by the dissenting associations, centered on concerns about communication and governance within Netball Fiji.

“But if that’s the way the constitution is, it’s our job to work together to amend it, but in the proper process, which is what we are trying to do, or we want to do, in good faith. What sort of message do you think they are sending when they walked out, given that they might be withholding their players from competing in sanctioned tournaments?”

Sorovaki says the complexity of the situation stressed the need for careful deliberation.

She stated that her priority is to consult and determine the best way forward for the sport.

Regarding the potential impact of the associations’ withdrawal on competitions, Sorovaki remained focused on prioritizing the sport’s welfare.

