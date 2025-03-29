Nayacalevu departs Ospreys

Waisea Nayacalevu [File Photo]

Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu has departed Ospreys without making an appearance for the team.

34-year-old Nayacalevu joined Ospreys on a short-term contract from Sale in February and was initially expected to stay until June.

He was brought in to provide cover for injured Wales centre Owen Watkin.

However, he did not play in the United Rugby Championship (URC) matches against Glasgow and Connacht.

According to BBC Sports, Head coach Mark Jones stated last weekend that Nayacalevu was dealing with a personal matter that required him to spend time with his family.

Jones indicated that the club felt it was important to allow him that time and would assess his situation once resolved.

Now, Ospreys have announced that Nayacalevu will be leaving the region ahead of their Welsh derby URC match with Scarlets on Saturday.

